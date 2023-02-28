Man fatally shot in head on Houston’s south side, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was shot in the head on Houston’s south side Tuesday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the 4600 block of Maggie Street around 1:56 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound to the head. Emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, a dark-colored SUV drove up to the man and someone began firing shots.

Police said they are looking at surveillance video that captured the incident.

An investigation is underway as HPD works to find the suspect(s) involved.