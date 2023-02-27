Suspect wanted after woman found shot multiple times in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they say a woman was found shot multiple times in southwest Houston Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 13535 South Post Oak Road around 3:30 p.m. and found a woman unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a witness, the woman and the suspected shooter knew each other. It’s unclear why the woman was shot.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.