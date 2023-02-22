Woman hit in chest after dozens of shots fired in east Houston home, police say

HOUSTON – A 58-year-old woman is in critical condition after dozens of shots were fired into a home in east Houston Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

Officers received reports about a shooting on San Angelo Street and Boyles Street around 6:08 a.m. When units arrived at the scene, they counted 25 to 30 bullet shell casings on the ground, police said.

According to investigators, the victim, her husband, and grandson were inside the home when it was shot up. The woman was hit in the chest by a bullet and is in critical but stable condition, police said. Her husband and grandson were uninjured.

“They found her between the living room and the entrance of her bedroom,” an officer with the HPD Major Assaults division said.

Investigators said they are unsure if the home was targeted, but surveillance video shows at least four suspects firing at the home. Officers are looking at surveillance video in the area to see who the suspects are and if they used a vehicle to get away.

Detectives said that gunfire is typical in the area and they’ve received complaints from others in the neighborhood.