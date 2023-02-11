Boy in stolen car killed in shootout after owner uses app to track it down, police say

A 12-year-old boy in a stolen car was killed in a shootout after the car’s owner used an app to track down his vehicle, Denver police said.

The owner on Sunday told authorities his car was taken from the 8300 block of East Northfield Boulevard, according to a news release from the police department.

Using an app, he learned the car was in the area of West 12th Avenue and North Decatur Street, which is nearly 10 miles from the address where he said the vehicle was stolen.

