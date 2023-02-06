67º

Woman wakes up to find burglary suspect in her bed at north Harris County home, deputies say

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Jose Vallejo, 25. (Constable Mark Herman’s Office)

HOUSTON – Imagine waking up the next day to a stranger in your bed, well that nightmare came true for a woman in north Harris County on Feb. 2.

The victim said she woke up to a man who broke into her home, located in the 22900 block of Twisting Maple Drive, and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, according to Pct. 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Jose Vallejo, 25, has since been charged with burglary of a habitation.

Details on Vallejo’s arrest was not released, but he was taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail.

