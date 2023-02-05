Man found dead with gunshot wound at SE Houston RV resort, police say

Man found killed at RV resort in southeast Houston, police say

A man was found shot and killed at an RV resort in southeast Houston Sunday morning.

It happened at the USA RV Resorts in the 12100 block of Sagedowne Lane near Beltway 8 shortly before 5 a.m.

Details on what lead to the shooting were not immediately available. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead.

Police said one person was detained at the scene. It’s unclear if that person is the suspect involved in the shooting.

Police do not know the age of the victim. An investigation is underway.

No further details were available.