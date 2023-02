Deputies investigating after a child was reportedly hit by a vehicle in north Harris County

HOUSTON – A child was hospitalized Friday after being struck by a vehicle in north Harris County, according to Pct. 4 deputies.

The incident was reported near a gas station in the 22800 block of Northcrest Drive.

Deputies said the driver stayed at the scene and the child was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The child is said to be conscious and talking.

Investigators responded to the scene and looking into the incident. It is unknown if anyone will be charged.