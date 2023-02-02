Man possibly breaks leg after jumping out of window to escape fire at west Houston apartment complex, HFD says

A man is recovering after he was injured while trying to escape a fire at a west Houston apartment complex Wednesday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said.

Firefighters received multiple calls about a fire at an apartment complex located at 5907 Inwood around 10:15 p.m.

Crews reportedly arrived within five minutes and located one unit with heavy flames.

According to HFD, a man appeared to have jumped from a second-floor window while trying to escape the blaze. The man possibly broke his leg and was transported to an area hospital, officials said. Officials said one firefighter sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters said at least three other units have smoke and water damage.

Officials are trying to get ahold of the Red Cross to help care for those displaced.