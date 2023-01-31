Suspect charged with murder after fatally shooting man, injuring another during argument at convenience store in SE Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – A man is facing several charges after being accused of killing a man and injuring another in a shooting on Jan. 9 in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Joshua Toliver, 30, has been charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

The shooting was reported around 7:15 p.m. at a convenience store in the 3300 block of Winbern Street.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between Toliver and 34-year-old Craig Jefferson. Sometime during the argument, Toliver reportedly shot Jefferson and another man at the store before fleeing the scene.

Jefferson and the second victim were both taken to a nearby hospital where Jefferson was pronounced dead.

Further investigation identified Toliver as the suspect in this case. He was arrested Wednesday and charged for his role.