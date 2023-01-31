Have you seen him? Suspect wanted in fatal September shooting of man at SW Houston hotel, police say

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in southwest Houston in September.

Aaron Joseph Bruno, 25, is charged with the murder of Derek Davis, 25, and unlawful carrying of a weapon in the 263rd State District Court.

The shooting happened in a hotel parking lot located at 2830 Wilcrest Dr. on Sept. 14, 2022, at around 9:10 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found Davis with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported Davis to Ben Taub General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, HPD said.

Police said further investigation identified Bruno as the suspect in this case and he was subsequently charged.

Anyone with information on Bruno’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.