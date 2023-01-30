CAPTURED: Police arrest man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend, injuring her daughter at motel on Houston’s south side, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and injuring her daughter at a motel on Houston’s south side has been arrested, officers with the Houston Police Department announced Monday.

Christopher George Edwards, 52, was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon in the 208th State District Court.

According to investigators, Edwards shot and killed his 41-year-old girlfriend, identified as Tamarah Derry-Tijani, at a motel located at 4510 Idaho St. around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim’s 21-year-old daughter was taken to Ben Taub Hospital with at least one gunshot wound to her upper arm, police said.

Witnesses told police the victim was in a long-term dating relationship with Edwards, and they got into a verbal altercation. Edwards then pulled a gun out and shot the victim, killing her, and then shot multiple times at her daughter, striking her at least once. Edwards fled the scene in an unknown direction after the shooting, police said.

Christopher George Edwards, 52 (HPD)

On Friday, officers working in the 1200 block of Prairie Street observed Edwards in the area and recognized him from previous news reports about the case, investigators said. Edwards was then reportedly arrested without incident.

According to documents obtained by KPRC 2, Edwards was convicted of murder in Harris County in 1991.