24-year-old suspect arrested, charged after killing man during robbery in Houston’s Third Ward

HOUSTON – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he killed another man during a robbery in June of last year.

Jamarcus Williams Edwards has since been charged with murder. He is accused of shooting 55-year-old Rene Garcia to death.

On June 29, 2022, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery in the 800 block of Oakhurst Street around 4 a.m.

Investigators said Edwards tried to rob Garcia and hit him in the head with an unknown object.

Garcia was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Edwards was later charged and arrested without incident.