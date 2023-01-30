2 suspects wanted in connection to shooting of man at apartment complex in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection to a shooting that left a man critically injured back in November, according to Houston police.

Ladedas Blackshear, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and 24-year-old Anthony Moss has been charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. Both men are currently wanted and are not in custody.

On Nov. 19, 2022, officers found a man shot inside his vehicle at an apartment complex located on Rushcreek Drive.

Investigators said 29-year-old Warren Brown was sitting in his car when he was approached by Blackshear and Moss who were trying to fight him after an argument. In the middle of the altercation, investigators said the suspects pulled out a gun and shot Brown before fleeing on foot.

Brown was transported to the hospital in critical condition and has undergone several surgeries.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blackshear and/or Moss is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.