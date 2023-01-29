Man found fatally shot inside SW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after Houston police say a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a southwest Houston apartment early Sunday.

According to HPD Lt. I. Izaguirre, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of West Bellfort Avenue near Stella Link Road shortly before 3 a.m.

When they arrived, Izaguirre said officers found a trail of blood that led to the street. As they walked into the apartment complex, they observed a man who they say was “acting suspiciously.”

Izaguirre said officers attempted to locate the man for questioning but he fled the scene.

As officers conducted a welfare check on the apartment where the shooting was believed to have taken place, they discovered that the front door was unlocked and went inside.

That is when officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Several guns and drugs were found inside the apartment as officers were collecting evidence, Lt. Izaguirre said.

Police believe the man officers encountered outside the apartment complex was possibly shot by the same gunman.

Police do not have a clear description of the suspect. It’s unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS