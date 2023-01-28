Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally shooting longtime friend over stolen items in Houston’s south side, DA says

HARRIS COUNTY – A Harris County Jury sentenced a 36-year-old man to 35 years in prison for fatally shooting his friend over stolen money and items in Houston’s south side, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Sean Strout, 36, was convicted of murder for killing 36-year-old Erron Walker at a residence in the 3700 block of Alice Street on Oct. 14, 2017.

The DA’s Office said Strout was reportedly a longtime friend to Walker.

On the morning of Oct. 14, 2017, Strout went to visit Walker along with another friend to hang out at Walker’s home.

At some point, Strout began to argue with Walker after he believed Walker stole money and a pair of sunglasses from him, according to court documents.

Sometime during the argument, the third friend fled the scene. Shortly after, neighbors reported hearing gunshots at Walker’s home. Walker was reportedly seen running out of his garage as additional shots were fired. He later died at the scene.

Officers with Houston Police Department searched through Walker’s garage and found “several baggies of meth and other drugs” and a .357 Magnum revolver on top of a lawn mower, court documents said. They also found a trail of blood from the garage to a nearby ditch, where officers found his body.

During a court session, it was revealed that Strout was on probation for a previous robbery prior to the murder.

While in jail, Strout was charged with assault for allegedly hitting another inmate with a sock with a weight inside. He was also charged for allegedly harassing a public official for throwing urine and feces at a corrections officer, the DA’s office said.