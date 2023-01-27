Recognize him? Armed man caught on camera stealing cash from NW Houston sandwich shop, police say

Houston police are searching for this man who they say robbed a NW Houston sandwich shop.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man who they say he stole cash from a sandwich shop earlier this month.

It happened in the 1900 block of West TC Jester Boulevard in northwest Houston.

At around 5 p.m., surveillance video showed an armed man who appeared to be wearing a black hoodie, running toward the counter and jumping over it.

Police said he grabbed an employee and forced him to open the cash register while pointing a gun at him.

The employee opened the register and grabbed an unknown amount of cash, then fled the scene, according to the video.

Police say the man wore a black hoodie, black pants, and a black-colored face mask. He is believed to be between 5 foot 2 and 5 foot 4.

