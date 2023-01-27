Houston Humane Society to distribute food, supplies and dog crates Monday in Pasadena

PASADENA – The Houston Humane Society announced that they are continuing their disaster relief efforts to aid the Pasadena community by distributing dog crates, pet food and supplies to 100 pet owners in need.

On Monday, Jan. 30, the shelter says they plan to offer supplies to those in need at no cost at a site that will be confirmed over the weekend.

Residents of Pasadena who are currently displaced by the storm damage can register to collect a crate and supplies for their pets.

To register for this relief, Pasadena residents can click here.

Registrants must provide proof of residency upon pickup.

About The Houston Humane Society:

“For more than 60 years, the Houston Humane Society has been dedicated to, and working towards, ending cruelty, abuse and the overpopulation of animals while providing the highest quality of life to those brought to them for care. A leading animal welfare organization in the region, the Houston Humane Society offers adoption, low-cost services, free resource programs, cruelty investigations and adoptions, and is the only regional shelter with full-service veterinary services available to the public. In 2020, the Houston Humane Society distributed more than 1.5 million pet meals to animals in need, performed more than 12,000 spay-neuter surgeries, provided veterinary services for more than 40,000 animals and helped 3,000 animals find their forever homes.”