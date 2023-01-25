What you need to know about common injuries during home repairs following severe weather

As people take matters into their own hands to rebuild or make repairs on their homes following the severe weather that left major damage to parts of the Greater Houston area, there are some common injuries doctors say can happen.
Here are tips from Dr. Christopher Campos with Kelsey-Seybold in Clear Lake:
Common injuries when making repairs
- Falls
- Punctures in hand or feet
- Knee injury
- Ankle injury
To treat knee and ankle sprains
- Rest
- Ice
- Compression
- Elevate
To prevent injury, use:
- Closed-toe shoes, shoes with thick soles
- Gloves
- Safety goggles
- Knee brace
- Back brace
- Masks are also needed if working with insulation
Action to take if injured
- Get to your doctor or urgent care for punctures - they need antibiotics or a tetanus shot
- Get to the emergency room or call 911 if it’s a head, neck injury or fall
SEE ALSO: Man falls while trying to repair parents’ Deer Park roof ripped off by tornado