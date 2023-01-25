What you need to know about common injuries during home repairs following severe weather

As people take matters into their own hands to rebuild or make repairs on their homes following the severe weather that left major damage to parts of the Greater Houston area, there are some common injuries doctors say can happen.

Here are tips from Dr. Christopher Campos with Kelsey-Seybold in Clear Lake:

Common injuries when making repairs

Falls

Punctures in hand or feet

Knee injury

Ankle injury

To treat knee and ankle sprains

Rest

Ice

Compression

Elevate

To prevent injury, use:

Closed-toe shoes, shoes with thick soles

Gloves

Safety goggles

Knee brace

Back brace

Masks are also needed if working with insulation

Action to take if injured

Get to your doctor or urgent care for punctures - they need antibiotics or a tetanus shot

Get to the emergency room or call 911 if it’s a head, neck injury or fall

SEE ALSO: Man falls while trying to repair parents’ Deer Park roof ripped off by tornado