Mother killed, adult daughter injured in shooting at motel on Houston’s south side; mom’s boyfriend a suspect: HPD

HOUSTON – A mother has died and her adult daughter was injured in a shooting where Houston police officers said the mother’s boyfriend pulled the trigger on the south side Monday.

HPD officers and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting with a traumatic arrest at a motel located at 4510 Idaho St. around 10:30 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located a woman in her 50′s with a gunshot wound and began performing CPR. She was pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

A second woman in her mid-20′s was transported with at least one gunshot to her abdomen. Investigators discovered the women are mother and daughter.

According to HPD, the shooter is believed to be the mom’s boyfriend or ex-boyfriend.

This began as a domestic disturbance between the suspect and the two women, Lt. J.P. Horelica said. Horelica said police believe the mother, daughter and suspect were all staying in the same room.

The suspect was described by police as a Black male with a stocky build and beard possibly in his 50′s wearing a light blue or gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call police.