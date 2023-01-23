WATCH LIVE: Meteorologist Anthony Yanez examines impact of extreme weather events

KPRC 2 Meteorologist Anthony Yanez is participating in the 25th annual Operation Sierra Storm meteorologist conference in South Lake Tahoe this week.

California suffered billions of dollars in damages from severe storms in recent weeks that shattered rainfall records and generated devastating landslides. Operation Sierra Storm features leading scientists and experts studying topics including how we can become more resilient to the impact of severe storms, hurricanes and wildfires.

