Video: Robbery suspect pins clerk against wall, steal her cellphone, money during robbery at convenience store in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A surveillance video of an aggravated robbery has been released to the public in hopes someone will recognize the suspect involved, according to the Houston Police Department.

The robbery was reported on Dec. 16 around 3 a.m. at a convenience store, located in the 8700 block of Telephone Road.

Police said the man walked up to the clerk, who was sitting at one of the gaming machines, and pinned her against the wall while demanding money. The suspect then grabbed the clerk’s cellphone from her pocket and ran behind the store’s counter to steal money from the safe.

Once the suspect took the money, he ran out of the store and got into the passenger seat of a silver four-door sedan and fled the scene, HPD said.

Anyone with information may earn up to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers if the information leads to the charge or arrest of the suspect in this case. To submit a tip, Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, or submit an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.