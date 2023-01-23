Man fatally shot at home in Humble, sheriff says

HUMBLE, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a home in Humble Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call in the 20200 block of Palomino Ridge Drive.

Authorities said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

Homicide investigators with HCSO are en route to the scene to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will provide more updates as they become available.