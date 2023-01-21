52º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Large fire destroys tattoo shop in east Harris County, officials say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Harris County, Fire, Tattoo Shop
Firefighters battle a large fire at a tattoo shop in east Harris County (KPRC)

HARRIS COUNTY – An east Harris County tattoo shop is a total loss after a large fire engulfed the building early Saturday, officials said.

The fire broke out at Southern Boys Tattoo Shop in the 13700 block of East Freeway near Uvalde Road.

Harris County ESD 12 and Channelview Fire responded to the scene where officials said they found large flames coming from the building.

The tattoo shop was closed at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said firefighters were able to control the flames. An investigation was launched to find the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email