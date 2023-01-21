Large fire destroys tattoo shop in east Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY – An east Harris County tattoo shop is a total loss after a large fire engulfed the building early Saturday, officials said.

The fire broke out at Southern Boys Tattoo Shop in the 13700 block of East Freeway near Uvalde Road.

Harris County ESD 12 and Channelview Fire responded to the scene where officials said they found large flames coming from the building.

The tattoo shop was closed at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said firefighters were able to control the flames. An investigation was launched to find the cause of the fire.