VIDEO: Robbery suspect flees on scooter with box of Pringles after pistol-whipping victim in face, HPD says

Police are seeking a suspect (left) last seen outside a convenience store in southeast Houston with what appears to be a box of Pringles.

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for help in finding a man accused of robbing another man by stealing a box of Pringles outside a southeast Houston convenience store on Christmas Eve.

The robbery happened in the 8900 block of Cullen Boulevard at around 3 p.m.

Surveillance video showed a suspect wearing a black beanie and dark-colored clothing shows him opening the victim’s passenger-side vehicle door. He sat down next to the victim inside the vehicle and pointed a gun at him, demanding money.

Police said the suspect pistol-whipped the victim several times in the face after he reportedly told the suspect that he didn’t have cash on him, but all the victim had was “a box of Pringles in the back” of the trunk.

The suspect went to the back of the victim’s vehicle, took the box of Pringles, and took off on a motorized scooter.

Police said the suspect is believed to be in his 30s or 40s. He was also seen wearing a white-colored face mask.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.