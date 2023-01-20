2 charged, another wanted in shooting death of homeowner in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a homeowner in southeast Houston last month.

Derrick Wayne Castille, 25, has been charged with capital murder. He is currently not in custody. The second suspect, 21-year-old Carl Michael McCloud has also been charged with capital murder and has since been arrested.

A third suspect is also wanted for questioning but officers did not have a description of him.

On Dec. 10, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 8404 Safeguard Street around 12:15 a.m.

Officers said a homeowner, identified as 34-year-old James Blanton, and his girlfriend heard a noise in his backyard and went to check.

Blanton allegedly saw two men with masks on and confronted them, which led to a physical altercation. Officers said one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot Blanton several times before fleeing the scene in a waiting vehicle

Investigators said McCloud was the getaway driver and was arrested on Dec. 14. Further investigation identified Castille as the second suspect. It’s not clear what part he played in the incident, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Derrick Castille or on the identity of the third suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.