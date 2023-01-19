Legendary singer-songwriter David Crosby dies at 81

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white. A color version is available.) David Crosby attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

David Crosby, the legendary singer-songwriter and founding member of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, has died Thursday, according to NBC News. He was 81.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee was battling a long illness, his wife said in a statement to Variety.

“He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django,” she told the outlet. “Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music.”

