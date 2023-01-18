Surveillance photo released of vehicle possibly tied to home burglary in Ponderosa neighborhood, deputies say

A surveillance photo of a vehicle possibly tied to a home burglary Thursday in a Ponderosa neighborhood, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Deputies said several burglars broke into the home, located in the 1600 block of Corral Drive, at 11:48 a.m.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and possibly captured the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle is described as a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox with a dark colored non reflective front bumper.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Pct. 4 dispatch at 281-376-3472.