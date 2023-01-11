Man wanted for forcibly taking security guard’s weapon at SW Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of taking a security guard’s gun last month.

On Dec. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at an apartment complex located in the 6700 block of Hornwood.

Officers said the security guard spotted a man who was acting suspiciously walking around the apartment complex and asked him if he lived there. When the man answered no, the security guard allegedly asked him to leave the property. Before leaving, police said the suspect suddenly grabbed the security guard’s gun from his hip and ran off in an unknown direction.

The security guard was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.