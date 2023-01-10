Parents detained after showing up to Willowbrook Methodist hospital with dead 2-month-old baby and leaving, Pct. 4 says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two parents were detained following the death of their 2-month-old baby, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

According to constable Herman, the father showed up at Methodist Willowbrook Hospital with the deceased newborn. A short time later, Herman said the mother also showed up, and then both parents left the hospital.

Constables went to the parent’s apartment located at 13313 Culled Road and detained the mother. The father was later found nearby during a traffic stop and also detained.

HAPPENING NOW



Heavy police presence in the 13313 block of Cutten Road.



Constables have two suspects detained at this time in reference to a death investigation.



Authorities are waiting for an autopsy report to help determine how the baby died.