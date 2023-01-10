76º

LIVE

Local News

Parents detained after showing up to Willowbrook Methodist hospital with dead 2-month-old baby and leaving, Pct. 4 says

Tags: Newborn dead, Parents Detained
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two parents were detained following the death of their 2-month-old baby, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

According to constable Herman, the father showed up at Methodist Willowbrook Hospital with the deceased newborn. A short time later, Herman said the mother also showed up, and then both parents left the hospital.

Constables went to the parent’s apartment located at 13313 Culled Road and detained the mother. The father was later found nearby during a traffic stop and also detained.

Authorities are waiting for an autopsy report to help determine how the baby died.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.