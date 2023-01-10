Mother returns to shooting scene, searching for closure nearly 2 years after Houston rapper gunned down

HOUSTON – Many say the pain a parent experiences when losing a child is like no other. Melissa Roberson says that pain is amplified because she still hasn’t been able to get any answers as to who killed her son, up-and-coming Houston rapper, Xavier Roberson, better known to fans as Obie Noir back in 2021.

“I think about him every day,” Roberson said, adding that she’s been dealing with sleepless nights since March 8, 2021.

“My son didn’t come home, and all day no phone call. I couldn’t get in touch with him,” she said.

Soon, her worst fear came true.

“I didn’t check the morgue or anything, but unfortunately, that’s where he was,” she said.

Roberson’s pain grew deeper when she learned what investigators say happened to her son.

“They chased him around these corners, and it was cars. They blocked him off and they gunned him down,” Roberson said.

Not only was the son, brother and father considered a talented basketball player and up-and-coming rapper, but he was also known by many to be a positive force in the community, mentoring youth and being an activist against gun violence.

“(He) Helped people register to vote,” she said.

Almost two years later, his mother says she’s wrestling with unanswered questions.

“I’m still wondering who did this to my child and why,” Roberson said.

While there have been no arrests in the case, Houston police say the case is still open and active. They’re asking for anyone with information to come forward.