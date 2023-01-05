3-year-old child on life support, 2 people injured after suspected drunken driver causes major crash, attempts to flee scene, deputies say

HOUSTON – A suspected drunken driver is facing multiple charges after a major crash early Tuesday leaves a 3-year-old child on life support and two others injured n Spring, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

The crash was reported at 1:17 a.m. in the 5900 block of FM 2920 Road.

Upon arrival, constable deputies said they found two adults and a 3-year-old child injured and learned the driver at fault fled the scene of the crash on foot. The 3-year-old child was taken to Memorial Herman via Life Flight with life-threatening injuries.

As officials canvassed the area, they were able to find and detain the suspect, identified as Rosendo Gaeta, 35, who displayed multiple signs of intoxication.

Investigators learned that the suspect was driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into the victim’s vehicle which was stopped at a red light.

At this time, the 3-year-old victim was listed in critical condition and is currently on life support. The other two victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

Gaeta was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, where he was charged with two counts of intoxication, two counts of failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury, and one count of failure to stop and render aid during a motor vehicle accident. His bond has not been set at the time of this writing.

Constable Mark Herman asks for the public to please keep the family in their prayers during this difficult time.