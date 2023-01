HOUSTON – A 38-year-old man has been reported missing from the Houston area, and family members are starting to grow concerned.

According to the family, Lakeithn Robinson was last seen on Dec. 12.

His sister says Robinson was recently diagnosed with a mental illness, and she thinks his problems began with the loss of his grandmother.

The family also says Robinson is a good, kind man who has fallen on hard times and just needs to get back home with his family.