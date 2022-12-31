1 dead after shooting possibly involving married couple in east Harris County, sheriff says

An investigation is underway after a man was shot during a possible domestic dispute in east Harris County, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 14600 block of Longview around 5:30 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting possibly involved a married couple and a man was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say one person was later pronounced dead although they did not disclose who.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.