1 dead, 1 injured after double shooting at apartment complex in southeast Houston, police say

Police believe the shooter may have accidently shot himself

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a double shooting that left one person dead in southeast Houston Tuesday evening.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Allendale Road around 7:50 p.m.

Officers said two men got into an altercation in the courtyard, one of them pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the other person before somehow shooting himself.

Both men were transported to the hospital where one later died.

The investigation is still ongoing. Continue to check back for more updates.