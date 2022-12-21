KPRC 2′s Ari Alexander to host Hanukkah Q&A with Astros star Alex Bregman

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Sports anchor and reporter Ari Alexander will moderate a Hanukkah celebration with Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman Wednesday night.
The event will mark the fourth night of Hanukkah and will take place at Congregation Beth Yeshurun, a conservative synagogue in southwest Houston.
KPRC 2 will stream the Q&A at Click2Houston.com/watchlive in full beginning Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.
We’ll also join the conversation in progress at 6:30 p.m. on KPRC 2+ - which you can watch in the livestream player below.
Read more about the mission of Congregation Beth Yeshurun here.
