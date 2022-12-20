WATCH LIVE: Extended coverage of arctic blast forecast to drop temperatures into the teens

HOUSTON – An arctic cold front will move into the Houston area on Thursday, quickly dropping temperatures below freezing through Saturday afternoon.

The KPRC 2 Severe Weather Team is helping you prepare your home and property with extended coverage of the Texas Freeze on KPRC 2 and the KPRC 2+ livestream.

Watch “Houston Freeze Alert: Time 2 Prepare” Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

Temperatures will plunge rapidly from the 60s into the 30s, and strong north winds from 20 to 30 miles per hour will bring wind chills down to the single digits Friday morning.

Preparations need to be completed by Thursday morning, as current indications are the arctic cold front will arrive mid-afternoon on Thursday.

Remember the 4 P’s below:

Make sure you remember the P's! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

