Houston’s Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign ‘falling desperately short’ this holiday season, citing inflation, current economy

HOUSTON – The Houston Salvation Army is in need of donations after they say this season has fallen a little short in giving.

According to a news release, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is seeing a drastic drop in the number of donations this year.

“We are incredibly blessed to have such generous supporters of our Red Kettle Campaign, which supports life-changing programs at The Salvation Army of Greater Houston. This is a tough year for so many in our community and the needs of the citizens we help are far greater this year than in years past,” said Salvation Army Area Commander Major Rob Webb.

Staffers within the organization say they believe the reason donations are down is largely due to the current economic status in our county, as well as the inflation rate.

“We hope anyone with the means to donate will consider doing so, there are red kettles located outside of local stores and folks can always donate to our virtual red kettle online at SalvationArmyHouston.org. The bottom line is we are in desperate need of additional funds this year, so please consider making a life-changing donation,” he added.

The Red Kettle Campaign is said to be the largest and oldest charitable fundraiser of its kind in the U.S. It was created to obtain funds around the community which are distributed by the Greater Houston Area Command across Harris, Fort Bend, and Montgomery counties. These programs and services include Christmas assistance programs, as well as year-round youth and senior programs, drug and alcohol rehabilitation services, shelters, financial assistance and disaster relief.