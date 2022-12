HOUSTON – A woman was shot in the chest while walking down the sidewalk in northeast Houston.

The shooting happened around midnight near the intersection of Homestead Road and E. Mt. Houston Road.

Officer said the woman was struck by a bullet but doesn’t remember hearing any gunshots. She sought help at a nearby bar.

She was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Houston police said the bullet may have come from a passing vehicle and do not believe the woman was targeted.