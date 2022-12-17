50º

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting outside bar on Houston’s south side, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Shooting outside nightclub leaves one dead, three injured, police say (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a fight outside a nightclub led to a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured on Houston’s south side early Saturday.

Officers responded to The Oak Bar and Grill on Southmore Boulevard near 288 around 2 a.m.

According to HPD Commander C. Johnson, it all began when a man and a woman were involved in an argument inside the bar, which was later taken outside.

Later, a large group spilled out of the club, and at some point, that was when shots were fired, according to Johnson.

Police said when investigators arrived, they found four victims with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a man possibly between his 20s and 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other victims, a woman, and two men, were rushed to nearby hospitals where they are believed to be in stable condition. Investigators are working to figure out their involvement in the shooting.

Police believe there were multiple shooters involved.

No additional injuries were reported.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Houston Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS,

