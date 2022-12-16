Former NCIS special agent sentenced to 9 years after having intimate relationship with Syrian businessman at center of several federal investigations, DOJ says

HOUSTON – A former special agent has been sent to prison after being convicted of obstructing justice, making false statements, and accepting money and gifts for official acts, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

According to the Department of Justice, 49-year-old Leatrice Malika DeBruhl-Daniels was convicted on June 13 following a six-day trial, and sentenced to 108 months in federal prison, immediately followed by one year of supervised release.

“Leatrice DeBruhl-Daniels betrayed her badge and our country by revealing sensitive and classified information to the target of an FBI counterterrorism investigation in exchange for money, gifts, and affection,” said NCIS Director Omar Lopez. “Holding her accountable will make it clear that NCIS will not tolerate corruption within our ranks.”

What happened

According to officials, DeBruhl-Daniels met Syrian businessman Nadal Diya while working on an assignment in Dubai. When the two met, Diya was presently the center of several federal investigations.

During a jury trial, testimony revealed that in 2017, DeBruhl-Daniels used her position to get certain benefits from Diya in exchange for providing information to him about his visa status. The gifts included an expensive birthday party at Diya’s home, approximately $1,400 in cash, and the promise of a job for her son in Diya’s company.

Eventually, court documents state the two’s relationship became sexual. During the course of their relationship, DeBruhl-Daniels told Diya that he was a target of an FBI counterterrorism investigation, which was classified information at the time. She also told him that if he came to the United States, he would likely be arrested.

When questioned by federal agents about their relationship in 2017, Debruhl-Daniels reportedly “failed to disclose her intimate relationship with him, the gifts he had given her, the job he offered her son, and the classified information she provided.”

After questioning, Debruhl-Daniels allegedly visited Diya and coached him on what to say if they interviewed him.

In 2018, Debruhl-Daniels left Dubai and headed to Hawaii for a coveted job, however, she was quickly informed that she would not get the new position. That’s when she reportedly confessed to superiors and investigators about her illicit relationship, the monies, party, and gifts she had received, and the classified information she had previously revealed.

“Debruhl-Daniels testified in her own defense at trial. She claimed, among other things, that the classified information she revealed to Diya was public information. She further attempted to convince the jury she did not have a duty to reveal any of the details of her personal relationship with Diya nor her disclosures to him.

“The jury did not believe her claims and found her guilty,” according to the DOJ.

Diya was previously sentenced and has been removed from the United States.

Debruhl-Daniels remains in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.