Man wanted after stealing woman’s bag, vehicle at gunpoint in southwest Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Suspect wanted after reportedly stealing woman’s vehicle at gunpoint in southwest Houston, HPD says (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A man is now wanted after stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint in southwest Houston earlier this month, police say.

On Dec. 4, Houston police responded to the incident located in the 2200 block of West Holcombe Boulevard around 10:20 a.m.

Authorities said a woman was walking through an employee entrance at a bakery when she was approached by an unknown man. The woman told officers that the suspect showed a gun and demanded her property before taking her bag and car keys.

Officers said the suspect then got into the driver’s seat of the woman’s vehicle and fled the scene.

The woman’s vehicle was later located in an abandoned parking lot in the 6200 block of Valerie Street.

The suspect was described as a man who was wearing dark clothing, possibly between 30 to 50 years old, standing about 5′8 and weighing 140 to 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers Houston.

