Unlicensed 18-wheeler driver sentenced to 13 years in prison after deadly hit and run

Court officials announce that a man has been sentenced to prison after reportedly hitting and killing someone with an 18-wheeler while he was unlicensed.

According to documents, Matthew Brian Davis was sentenced to 13 years in prison following the deadly collision which took place in Montgomery County back on Nov. 5, 2021.

Here’s what happened

Officials say Davis was pulling heavy equipment while going down Highway 105 driving his 1999 Volvo 18-wheeler. As Davis attempted to turn left to cross the highway, he reportedly pulled out in front of a pickup truck that struck the side of his trailer.

Investigators say 67-year-old Gary Lee Frank was ejected from the pickup during the crash. Davis immediately fled the scene without stopping to render aid, according to police.

Frank was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officials then canvassed the area following the crash and collected surveillance video from the scene, leading them back to Davis’ 18-wheeler.

Officials released information to the public regarding the crash and received several tips, identifying Davis as the person of interest.

Davis and his 18-wheeler were located, and authoriteis say he had attempted to spray paint over the damage, and hide it behind a wooden board. He was arrested and charged with a 2nd-degree felony of Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death.

While on trial, Davis plead guilty for the charge and asked the jury for probation. However, evidence revealed that Davis has a long history of being ticketed for driving without a license or insurance, that he had been repeatedly pulled over for illegally driving commercial vehicles, and that he had a history of domestic violence and failing to pay child support.

The DA’s office presented the case to the jury while arguing Davis’ actions throughout his life deserved a prison sentence.

Davis was sentenced on Dec. 8, 2022, to 13 years in prison.