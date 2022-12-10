74º

Security guard shot after argument with customer outside game room in SW Houston, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Argument between security guard and customer leads to shooting outside game room, police say (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A security guard was shot after Houston police say he was involved in an argument with a customer outside a game room in southwest Houston.

It happened in the 12600 block of Hiram Clarke Road near Highway Alt. 90 at around 1:44 a.m.

Police said the security guard and the customer were arguing outside of the business when, at some point, shots were fired and the guard was hit twice in the abdomen.

The guard was rushed to a nearby hospital via ambulance where police say he is expected to survive.

Police said there were customers inside the game room at the time of the shooting, but none of them heard any gunshots.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

An investigation remains ongoing at this time.

