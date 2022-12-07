Houston City Council approves to purchase land in efforts to protect vulnerable communities from flooding during severe storms

HOUSTON – Houston City Council voted to purchase land in efforts to mitigate flooding in vulnerable communities during future severe storms, according to a release.

The 73.08 acres of land was purchased from the City of West University Place along the 9700 block of Ruffino Road for $10,509,460.

City officials said the land will be used for the Ruffino Stormwater Detention Project, representing a step in Mayor Sylvester Turner’s goal to purchase open green space to convert into regional stormwater detention.

The project will increase flood mitigation to protect the community during future severe storms and result in significant flood damage reduction to residential and commercial properties in southwest Houston, specifically west of the intersection of Beltway 8 and US 59, the release stated.

“In an area that felt a tremendous impact from Hurricane Harvey and the severe storms that came before it, the Ruffino Stormwater Detention Project will bring flood mitigation to protect more than 1,300 homes and businesses in Southwest Houston,” Turner said. “This project will create a more resilient stormwater infrastructure that aligns with Resilient Houston and the city’s Climate action plan.”

The city partnered with the Harris County Flood Control to apply for a grant within the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to convert the portion of Ruffino Hills owned by the City of Bellaire for regional detention, according to the release. The two sections will combine to complete the project.