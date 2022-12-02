Bomb squad called after grenade found by cleaning crew at north Harris County home , deputies say

HOUSTON – A bomb squad responded to a north Harris County home after a hand grenade was found, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

The discovery was made at a home, located in the 1000 block of Woodchurch Lane.

Deputies were called to the home after a cleaning crew found the explosive device inside the residence.

The bomb squad safely removed the object and transported it to their secure facility.