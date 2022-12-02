77º

LIVE

Local News

Bomb squad called after grenade found by cleaning crew at north Harris County home , deputies say

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

Tags: local, news, harris county
Bomb squad called after grenade found by cleaning crew at north Harris County home , deputies say (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A bomb squad responded to a north Harris County home after a hand grenade was found, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

The discovery was made at a home, located in the 1000 block of Woodchurch Lane.

Deputies were called to the home after a cleaning crew found the explosive device inside the residence.

The bomb squad safely removed the object and transported it to their secure facility.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email