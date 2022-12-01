San Antonio woman stabs man in neck, body multiple times after accusing him of not ‘helping her with the bills,’ police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been charged for stabbing a man in his neck and body several times after she accused him of “not helping her with the bills,” KSAT News reports.

Cassandra Gutierrez, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Bexar County Jail records show.

According to an affidavit, Gutierrez and the man went to her apartment on Thursday after drinking at a bar. She reportedly became “confrontational” and accused him of “not helping her with the bills.”

Police said as the argument escalated, Gutierrez grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him in his neck, right hand, left leg and back. The man was able to get away and ran for help.

Responding officers said they met him at the apartment’s leasing office where he was “bleeding profusely”. They said a blood trail led to Gutierrez’s apartment

The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition, according to KSAT News.

Records show that Gutierrez was taken into custody on Tuesday and her bond was set at $75,000.

