WANTED: Houston man accused of sexually abusing child for 8 years

Jovanis Cruz is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child

HOUSTON – A Houston man is wanted on charges of sexually abusing a child, police said.

Jovanis Cruz, 30, is accused of sexually abusing a child at a home in the 19100 block of Saddleville Mills Lane in Houston from April 7, 2009 to Nov. 6, 2017.

Authorities issued a warrant for his arrest on child sex abuse charges.

Cruz is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5′03″, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment in this case.