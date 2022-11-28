Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in southwest Houston, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

Darius Lamont Davis-Woodard, 22, is charged with murder in the 182nd State District Court. He is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Flores.

On Nov. 17, HPD patrol officers and Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to reports of a shooting outside of an after-hours nightclub located at 9780 Country Creek St.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they located Flores, who had a gunshot wound. Multiple bystanders attempted to provide first aid, however, Flores was pronounced dead by paramedics, HPD said.

According to investigators, Flores and another man were walking from their home to a nearby gas station when they were approached by two unknown men. Police said one suspect approached both the victim and the other man and grabbed them by their collars while yelling at them. The confrontation resulted in Davis-Woodard putting Flores in a headlock and then shooting him, HPD said. Investigators said both the suspects then fled the scene on foot. The man that was with Flores initially fled on foot for his safety, but police said he then returned to the scene.

Police said further investigation identified Davis-Woodard as the shooter. He was taken into custody on Saturday, Nov. 26, and reportedly questioned by detectives. He was then booked into jail and charged in the case.

Anyone with information on the other suspect in this case, who is described by police as a Hispanic male with long hair, is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.