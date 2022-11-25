Woman killed, man injured after shooting at apartment complex in northeast Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON – A woman is dead and a man has been transported to the hospital after a shooting in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sherrif’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment located at 230 Uvalde near Woodforest and Wallisville.

Investigators said a man and woman were sitting inside a vehicle when they were shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies said a couple of men were seen running from the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the possible suspects or the shooting is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.