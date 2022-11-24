Man fatally shot at apartment complex in north Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in north Harris County Wednesday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 150 Dominion Park Dr. around 6:50 p.m.

When units arrived, they reportedly located a 42-year-old man with gunshot wounds unresponsive. Emergency officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Residents told deputies they heard shots being fired. When they came out, they found the man in the breezeway of the apartment complex, HCSO said.

Investigators said no one saw the actual shooting and there is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.